Court slams N10m on DSS for detaining man who purchased SIM Card used by Buhari’s daughter

A Federal High Court in Asaba, Delta State, on Thursday slammed the sum of N10m against Nigeria’s secret police, Department of State Services (DSS), for illegally detaining Anthony Okolie for 10 weeks for lawfully purchasing a SIM card previously used by President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Hanan.

Mr Okolie was arrested and detained by the Department of State Services for 10 weeks without a court order for allegedly using the SIM card.

A week after his release in December, the young businessman sued the agency, President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Hanan, and MTN Nigeria over the violation of his fundamental human rights.

And now a Federal High Court has ruled in his favour, but it remains to be see if the state police would over the order.

