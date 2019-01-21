Court Reaffirms Order Stopping Onnoghen’s Trial at CCT

The National Industrial Court (NIC) in Abuja has reinforced its order restraining the continuation of the trial of Walter Onnoghen, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

In a ruling Monday, the court restated its earlier order restraining the federal government from forcing the CJN to vacate office in view of the allegation of non-disclosure of assets made against him, TheCable writes.

Justice Sanusi Kado had on January 14 halted the scheduled trial of the CJN before the Code of Conduct (CCT) on charges of non-declaration of assets.

The judge restrained all the defendants in the suit from attempting to force the CJN out office pending the hearing and determination of the plaintiff’s motion for interlocutory injunction.

Furthermore, the court restricted the police from arresting Onnoghen.

During the resumed sitting on Monday, James Igwe, counsel to the claimant, informed the court that the originating processes and interim order had been served on all parties except Danladi Umar, CCT chairman, and Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Kado therefore ordered that the processes and interim order be served on the tribunal’s chairman through substituted means.

He also gave the order that the interim order restraining the defendants from further proceeding with the trial against the CJN should subsist.

The matter was adjourned till January 30 for hearing of motion on notice of the interlocutory injunction in the substantive suit.