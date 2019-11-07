Court orders Sowore’s release

A federal high court in Abuja has ordered the release of Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow Movement.

This comes hours after Femi Falana, senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and Sowore’s counsel, said the bail conditions set by the court have been met.

The release order dated November 6 and signed by Ijeoma Ojukwu, the judge, was directed to the Department of State Services (DSS) where Sowore has been held since August 3 when he was arrested in Lagos for planning a nationwide protest.

Inibehe Effiong, one of the lawyers to Sowore, confirmed the development, adding that they made an attempt to serve the DSS the release order on Wednesday evening.

“We were at the SSS headquarters this evening to serve them with this order, but they said at that time they could no longer receive court process and asked that we come tomorrow,” he told TheCable.

“The implication is that all the legal requirement for the release, both administrative and judicial have been met. So, we are going to serve them with the order tomorrow, and we we expect they should be released in the morning. There is no legal encumbrance whatsoever.”

The court also ordered the release of Olawale Adebayo better known as ‘Mandate’ who is charged alongside Sowore.