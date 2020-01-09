Court orders Netflix to remove ‘Gay Jesus’ film

A judge in Brazil has ruled that a film depicting Jesus as gay must be removed from the TV streaming service Netflix.

The film, The First Temptation of Christ, infuriated fervent Christians in the country and around the world.

Over two million people signed a petition calling for it to be axed, and the production company was attacked with Molotov cocktails last month.

In the ruling against Netflix, the judge said: “The right to freedom of expression… is not absolute”.

However, the ban is only temporary while a final decision is made.

The parody film, which was run as a Christmas special, was created by Brazilian YouTube comedy group Porta dos Fundos.

Many of the country’s conservative Christians were angered by the portrayal of Jesus bringing home a presumed boyfriend to meet his family.

On Christmas Eve, a group attacked Porta dos Fundos’s office in Rio de Janeiro with fire bombs.

A judge in Rio de Janeiro ordered Netflix to take the film down, the BBC’s Daniel Gallas reports from Sao Paulo.

Judge Benedicto Abicai said his temporary decision would appease furious Christians until a final decision is made by a higher court.

“Exhibiting the ‘artistic production’… may cause graver and more irreparable damage than its suspension,” the judge wrote.

Neither Netflix nor Porta dos Fundos has yet commented on the ruling.