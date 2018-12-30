Court Orders Interim Forfeiture of $2.8m Seized at Enugu Airport

A federal high court in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, has ordered the interim forfeiture of the $2.8m intercepted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu.

Ruling on an application by EFCC through Anasoh Onyedikachi, its counsel, the judge A. Mohammed, directed the publication of the order in national newspapers in line with section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud Act, 2006.

The commission had arrested Ighoh Augustine and Ezekwe Emmanuel, workers of Bankers Warehouse, on December 20.

Toni Orilade, spokesman of the EFCC, had said the suspects, who were caught with consignments of two suitcases containing $1.4 million each, confessed that they had been in the business of conveying cash for some banks for over six years and were in the process of doing same for another bank when they were arrested.

Union Bank had said it commissioned those arrested to carry out the transaction on its behalf, dismissing the allegation of the EFCC that the suspects were carrying out an illegitimate act when they were arrested.

Bankers Warehouse also reacted to the development through a letter to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), calling on it “to address this issue of constant harassment of our staff, by security agencies.”