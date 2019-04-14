Court Orders Heritage Bank To Seize Hip TV CEO, Ayo Animashaun’s Collateral Property to Reclaim Over N180million Debt

Going by the court injunction published on Thisday Newspapers, Heritage Bank is expected to take over all properties provided as collateral, assets, including production materials belonging to Ayo Animashaun’s company, Smooth Promotions Ltd. The asset which has been seized in execution of the court order, has authorised a Solicitor and Insolvency Practitioner, Mr. Gani-Gidado Abubakar, as the Receiver/Manager of Smooth Promotions Limited pending the determination of the orders of Court in Suit No: FHC/L/CS/362/19.

Meanwhile, indications from Animashaun’s social media page claims his rift with the bank has been ongoing for two years and as a result he would be suing Heritage Bank. He is however yet to provide more details on this.