Court orders final forfeiture of N235m linked to Invictus Obi

A Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos has ordered the final forfeiture of the sum of N235.4 million traced to the account of convicted fraudster, Okeke Obinwanne known as Invictus Obi to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

This came after the Chief Executive Officer of Invictus Group pleaded guilty to two charges: computer fraud and wire fraud after his arrest in the United States, Punch writes.

Justice Liman had on March 23, 2020, ordered the interim forfeiture of the money domiciled in First City Monument Bank (FCMB) following an ex parte application dated December 18, 2019, by the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He also ordered the commission to advertise same in any national newspaper for anyone to show cause why the said money should not be finally forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Serving an update on the case, Spokesperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Wilson Uwujaren said Justice Liman has ordered a final forfeiture of the sum.

Okeke who made it into Forbes Africa’s Under 30 List in 2016, was nabbed for $11 million fraud after an official account belonging to a steel company’s CEO was hacked.

The FBI was contacted about the scam by the representatives of Unatrac Holding Limited, the export sales office for Caterpillar heavy industrial and firm equipment.

