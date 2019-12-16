Court orders arrest of Naira Marley on charges of car theft

A Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday ordered that indigenous rapper, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley should be arrested and arraigned over alleged car theft.

The chief magistrate, Mr Tajudeen Elias, ordered that the Investigating Police Officer (IPO), Sgt. Sunday Idoko, handling the case must present Naira Marley in court on the next date of adjournment.

Two of the musician’s brothers and his cousins appeared in court over alleged theft of a car and a cell phone.

The defendants, Idris Fashola, 18, Babatunde Fashola, 24; and Kunle Obere, 22, are facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing, assault and obstructing the arrest of Naira Marley.

The chief magistrate granted the three defendants N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered the IPO to produce Marley before the court on Dec. 21, when the case would be listed for further hearing.