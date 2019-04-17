Court Orders Arrest of Former AGF Adoke, Dan Etete over $2.1bn Malabu Scam

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja has ordered the arrest of Mohammed Adoke (SAN), the immediate-past Attorney-General of the Federation, Dan Etete, ex-Minister of Petroleum, and four others.

This follows a ruling on charges filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in relation to the $2.1bn Malabu oil scam.

The other four affected by court’s warrant issued on Wednesday are Raph Wezels, Casula Roberto, Pujato Stefeno and Burrato Sebastino, and Aliyu Abubakar.

Justice Senchi issued the arrest warrant against the suspects following an ex-parte application by the EFCC on Wednesday.

The commission, through its lawyer, Aliyu Yusuf, informed the judge that the suspects had been at large ever since 2016 and 2017.

According to the EFCC, the charges bordered on fraudulent allocation of the Oil Prospecting Licence (OPL 245) and money laundering involving the sum of about $1.2bn, forgery of bank documents, bribery and corruption.

The three companies are also defendants in the charges pending before the Federal High Court in Abuja.