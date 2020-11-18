Court orders Maina’s re-arrest

A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, ordered the revocation of bail of Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman, defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT)’s bail.

Newsmen report that Justice Okon Abang gave the order in a ruling on Wednesday.

Earlier, EFCC’s Lawyer, Mohammed Abubakar, while making the applications, told the court that the former pension boss, who was granted bail in the sum of N500 million jumped bail.

Following the development, the Justice also issued a bench warrant for Maina’s arrest anywhere he is sighted.

