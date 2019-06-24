Court Issues Warrant of Arrest for Innoson Boss

A Federal High Court in Lagos, on Monday, issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the Chief Executive Officer of Innosson Nigeria Ltd, Innocent Chukwuma and two others, over alleged fraud.

Justice Ayokunle Faji of the Federal High Court, who issued the bench warrant for the arrest of Chukwuma, also ordered that he and two others should be produced in court.

The Federal Government had in April urged the court to issue a bench warrant against Mr. Innocent Chukwuma and some of his employees.

The Police had earlier charged them with an alleged N2.4billion shipping fraud, but the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), later took over the case.

Others named in the charge are Charles Chukwuma, Maximian Chukwura, Mitsui Osk Lines and Anajekwu Sunny.

The prosecution is praying the court to order the arrest of Innoson Motors Chairman and his staff for failing to turn up to take their plea in the criminal charge.

More to follow…