Court Grants Zakzaky, Wife Access to Medical Services

The High Court in Kaduna on Tuesday ordered the Kaduna State Government to avail the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim Elzakzaky and his wife Zinat, access to medical care.

Justice Gideon Kurada gave the order at the resumed sitting on the case against the duo and two others.

The judge also accepted the withdrawal of charges against the third and fourth defendants, Yahya Yakubu and Sunusi Abdulqadir who were standing trial alongside the IMN leader.

The prosecution counsel, Dari Bayero, told newsmen after the proceedings that they had withdrawn the charges against the third and fourth defendants.

Meanwhile, counsel to the defendants, Femi Falana, said that his clients were in dire need of medical attention as they had not been given adequate medical care since Dec. 14, 2015 when they were detained.

“Malam lost an eye and is in the process of losing the second one because it has developed glaucoma; in the case of the wife, the bullets on her had not been totally extracted”, Falana said.

According to him, doctors would determine where to treat El-Zakzaky and his wife and the type of medical care they would require.

He expressed the hope that their medical condition would improve before March 25, the adjourned date.