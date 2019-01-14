Court Grants Okupe N100m Bail, Sets New Date for Trial

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail to Dr Doyin Okupe, a former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, after his arraignment by the Economic and Financial crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu granted the bail on Monday when Okupe was arraigned over allegations of fraud.

A statement from the EFCC revealed that Okupe was charged with 59 counts bordering on “money laundering and criminal diversion of funds” to the tune of N702 million.

He pleaded “not guilty” to the charges, after which prosecuting counsel, Ibrahim Audu, asked the court for a date for the commencement of the trial.

On his part, counsel to the former presidential aide, Tolu Babaleiye, urged the court to admit his client to bail through a motion on notice dated December 17, 2018.

After listening to all the arguments, Justice Ojukwu granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N100 million with one surety in like sum.

She said the surety must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court and must depose to an affidavit of means.

The trial judge then adjourned till February 27, 28 and March 6 for trial.