Court grants Maina N1bn bail

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted bail to the ex-chairman of the defunct pension reform task team, Mr Abdulrashid Maina, in the sum of one billion naira with two sureties in like sum.

In a ruling Monday, the court held that both sureties must be serving Nigerian Senators with no criminal cases before the court.

Also, both sureties must have fully developed landed property in Maitama or Asokoro district of Abuja.

The former fugitive pension boss is being arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on charges of fraud and misappropriation of funds to the tune of N13bn.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

