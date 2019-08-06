Court Grants EFCC’s Request to Freeze Bauchi Account

A federal high court sitting in Abuja has granted the prayer of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to freeze the First City Monument Bank (FCMB) operational account number: 0998552074 of the Bauchi State government.

The presiding judge, Taiwo Taiwo, urged the EFCC to put the party concerned on notice of the order within 21 days.

The EFCC, through Abubakar Aliyu, its counsel, sought the order of the court to freeze the account pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation by the commission.

The state government currently has about N11 billion (N11,500,000 000 00) in the bank account.

The judge ordered the EFCC to, within 21 days, notify the state government and the FCMB about the court’s decision, before adjourning the hearing till September 3.

This follows a claim by the anti-graft agency that it was investigating a money laundering case in which the account featured prominently.

He said many non-existent companies were used to transfer funds from the account.

“My Lord, about N19.8 billion cheques were raised on the eve of transferring power to the new government for purportedly non-existent contracts and other grants,” he said.

He told Taiwo that the amount was beyond the N11 billion in the account.