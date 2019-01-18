Court Grants Dino Melaye Bail

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja has granted bail to Senator Dino Melaye, who was being held in a police health facility in Abuja.

Lawyer to Dino Melaye, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), was granted a bail application by Justice Yusuf Halilu on health grounds.

According to Justice Halilu, the lawmaker must be healthy to stand trial, and cannot be arraigned on the stretcher or ‎on his hospital bed.

As part of the bail conditions, the judge asked him to produce three sureties, one of who must be the clerk of the National Assembly, who must undertake to produce him when he is to be arraigned in respect of a charge already filed against him.

The judge added that the other two sureties must be owners of properties within the Abuja metropolis.

Melaye was arrested by the Police after an eight-day siege on his home in Maitama, Abuja on Friday, January 4.

The embattled senator slumped while he was being taken into custody and was taken to the police infirmary in Garki, before being moved to a DSS facility.

The police have accused the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker of criminal conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide after an encounter in his native Kogi State.