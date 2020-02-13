Court grants Agba Jalingo N10m bail

The Federal High Court sitting in Calabar has granted N10m bail to detained journalist Agba Jalingo with one surety in like sum.

Jalingo, who is facing a four-count charge bordering on terrorism and treason, spent 175 days in detention before he was finally granted bail.

In granting the bail, Justice Sule Shuaibu directed that Jalingo must not travel outside the country without the consent of the court, deposit refundable cash of N700,000 with the court registrar who will pay it into an interest yielding account with a commercial bank, and the surety must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court with a verifiable address and show means that he will be able to forfeit the bail bond.

Other conditions are that both the defendant and the surety must each submit two passport photographs to the court, and Jalingo must depose to an oath that he will be available in court.

The State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Victor Udu, who represented NUJ National President, Chris Isiguzo, mobilised journalists to the court in solidarity with Jalingo.

He expressed delight at the bail granted Jalingo and urged journalists in the state to always uphold the ethics of the profession so that when they are arrested or incarcerated unjustly the union would fight for them.