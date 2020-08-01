Court dismisses suit against Senator Elisha Abbo

The lawmaker representing Adamawa-North, Senator Elisha Abbo has walked free after a Magistrate Court in Zuba on the outskirts of Abuja has dismissed the case of assault instituted against him by the Nigeria Police.

Despite the viral video showing Senator Abbo assaulting a woman, and the senator’s televised press conference in which he apologised to the victim, the court dismissed the suit for lack of diligent prosecution by the police.

The Magistrate, Abdullahi Ilelah, who upheld a no-case submission filed by Senator Abbo, said the police failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the lawmaker indeed assaulted the woman, Osimibibra Warmate on May 11, 2019.

