Court Dismisses Rape Case Against Biodun Fatoyinbo

Pulse NG is reporting that the rape case filed against COZA preacher, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, has been dismissed.

According to the outlet, this decision was made by Justice Oathman A. Musa, said during his ruling that the matter was an ‘abuse’ of judicial process and that the case was ’empty and purely sentimental.’

He reportedly also “awarded costs of N1,000,000 against Busola Dakolo and held that the fine should have been 10 times more because the court’s time was wasted.”

This comes months after Dakolo accused the preacher of raping her when she was a teenager, filed a lawsuit against him. However, in the court, Fatoyinbo’s lawyers “argued that the prayers in the suit were ungrantable by the court, and that the suit was frivolous and an abuse of court process.”

Both parties had yet to address this ruling as at press time.