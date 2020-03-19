Couple arrested for sex romp in car amid coronavirus crisis

The Italian Police have arrested a couple for making love in a car and breaching coronavirus quarantine rules in the hard-hit country.

The couple identified as a 23-year-old Egyptian man and 40-year-old Tunisian woman were caught on a road in Mecenate near Milan which has been heavily hit by the outbreak.

Daily Mail reports that the quarantine rule in Italy bans two people from being in the front or back of a vehicle together.

However, it is not certain whether the couple will be prosecuted for their actions.

Italy has been recorded as one of the countries affected by Coronavirus which has caused a lockdown in the country.

Italians are only allowed outside to buy food or receive medical care.

Italy recorded 3,526 new cases taking the total to 31,506 and death toll rate of 2,503.