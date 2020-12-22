Country Singer, K.T Oslin is Dead at 78

Country singer, K.T Oslin has passed away at the age of 78.

The Grammy award winning singer and first female songwriter to win a CMA passed away as a result of complications from Covid-19 after contracting the illness about a week ago, her friend, Robert K. Hermann confirmed.

The American singer best known for chart topping single and 1987 hit, “80s ladies”, has been battling Parkinson disease for a while.

K.T Oslin was a groundbreaker for women in country music winning a CMA for song of the year as the sole composer of “80s Ladies”.

“I wrote it a little piece at a time. It was an idea I had.i thought it would be a song that would be great to do live in concert”, she told CMT in 2011.

“I thought it was one of those showpieces. I never dreamed or thought it would be a single”.

