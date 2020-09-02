Could Your Bestie Ever? Kim Kardashian Surprises Lala Anthony with a Billboard in NYC

Kim Kardashian is showing us how to do it for your best friends as she surprised Lala Anthony with a billboard in New York City.

As part of the celebration and campaign for the one year anniversary of her shape enhancing undergarments, Skims, the mother of four shocked her actress friend, Lala, by putting up a huge billboard of the later in Skims.

Obviously surprised by the gesture, Lala Anthony took to Instagram to express this, posting a picture of the billboard and captioning it;

“SURPRISE!! I’m SOOO EXCITED to be a part of @SKIMS 1 year anniversary campaign along with some amazing women!!! I was absolutely shocked when @kimkardashian SURPRISED me with a billboard of myself in New York City.

“I love you so much Kimmie. Can’t wait for everyone to see these pics. Stay timed, we have more coming”.

