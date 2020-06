Cossy Orjiakor has found love again in the arms of a German runaway model, Abel Jurgen Wilhem.

The actress excitedly shared a video of the new ink her boyfriend had tattooed, dedicated to her.

Wilhem not only marked himself by tattooing his girlfriend’s name, he also had a whole poem inked on his back to prove his love.

“My baby boy boo….. He didn’t just tattoo my name…. cossybarbie…..he inked a whole poem…. Am (sic) so in love with my German machine”, she wrote as she showed off the tattoo.

