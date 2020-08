Cossy Orjiekwe and her German boyfriend, Abel Jürgen Wilhelm are engaged.

The model whom the actress introduced on her Instagram page weeks ago, popped the question to his lady love on his birthday.

Cossy Orjiekwe excitedly shared the video on her Instagram page and captioned a picture of her blinding jewelry, ” Ring Alert. Yes Yes 2020. A beautiful year to plan a wedding”.

