Cossy Ojiakor Says She Isn’t Looking to Get Married, and it Won’t Last a Month

Cossy Ojiakor has never been one to shy away from speaking her mind.

The actress sat down with the folks at Sun news where she talked, among other things, about the possibility of her ever getting married.

“I am not scared of marriage,” said Ojiakor to these journalists who are also so concerned about a woman’s marital status, adding, “However, if it is somebody that is crazy enough to like someone like me; that would be great! But then, I am not that kind of person that is really into the love thing.”

She continued, bluntly, “I cut-off easily, so I don’t know if I get married it is going to last a month, unless the guy is f**king crazy and good to go. There was a time I had a boyfriend. I was cool with this dude and he wasn’t even giving me plenty money and all that.”

“One day, a man just came into the house and was like ‘oh, this girl? You will not marry her-o’. I was angry and was like ‘who the hell wants to marry your son?’”

Apt.