Cosmetic Company Calls Out Bobrisky for Breach of Contract

Yet another cosmetic company has shared a statement in which they accused Bobrisky of breaching their N2 million agreement.

According to Pamper Glow, the socialite recieved N2 million as part payment to “influence” their brand, but proceeded to breach their agreements or even to refund the money she was paid.

“Since you received this money, it has been difficult reaching you as against how frequently you called, even in the midnight before this payment was made. And when you finally responded, it was another story,” the said in their statement.

The statement added that Bobrisky refused to pay back the payment since she couldn’t deliver on their agreement. “You said you don’t do mobile transfers, and you gave us a date. That date came and passed with no sign of the money. Calls and messages sent to you were ignored. Took you many days to come up with another story.”

Explaining why they decided to make this drama public, the company said, “Dear Bobrisky we are putting this out here because we are tired of the stories and lies you told just to secure this deal.”

The company added that they would pursue this breach of trust to the fullest extent. “Bobrisky will pay all that [she] owes.



See the full post below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

