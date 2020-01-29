‘Corp members will now receive N33K allowance’ – NYSC DG

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has said the monthly allowance of corp members has been increased to N33,000.

Ibrahim revealed this while addressing corps members during a working visit to the NYSC secretariat in Bauchi State.

He said the increase is in line with the new minimum wage approved by the federal government.

According to a statement released on NYSC’s official Facebook page, Ibrahim said provisions for the new allowance have been made in the 2020 budget and “payment would commence as soon as funds are released by the appropriate authorities”.

The statement added:

“Ibrahim explained that contrary to the various amounts being circulated on the social media, the sum of thirty-three thousand naira had been approved as the new rate.

“He advised the Corps Members to always be security conscious just as he warned against rumour mongering and negative usage of the Social Media.

“He admonished them to avoid unauthorized journeys and, when authorised to travel, not to do so at night because of the inherent danger.”

This is in line with the DG’s promise in October when he said the monthly allowance of corps members would be increased “immediately the federal government starts the payment of the new minimum wage”.