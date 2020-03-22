Coronavirus: Website built to combat deadly virus

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ravages the world, there’s also the growing threat of false information – particularly online.

As it stands, Covid-19 is already affecting 120 countries and over 220,000 cases worldwide, with at least 13,000 deaths.

To combat the extra threat of misinformation and panic, 17yr-old Avi Schiffman from Seattle has helped out by making an informative website.

Avi is a junior high student of Mercer Island High school. He began working on this site back in January when the virus was still in China, Litifyed writes.

The site has a simple homepage that displays facts about Covid-19 that are updated every 10mins. Some facts displayed include:

Total confirmed cases. Total deaths. Affected countries.

In addition to all this, the site has an interactive Google Map along with twitter handles for the latest news on Covid-19.

Also, the site has information on how to prepare yourself when Covid-19 affects your area of residence. Furthermore all this information can be translated into over 8 languages.

The website runs a script that goes through legitimate news handles to get accurate information about the virus.

Avi said he has been coding since he was seven and calls the site a wonderful learning experience.

He said “My goal is to make the site the best place for information about Corona virus, with multiple sources of data”.

The plan is to keep the website ncov2019.live running for as long as possible and to improve it as time goes on. He hopes to add a vaccine progress tracker and other features.