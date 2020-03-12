Coronavirus: ‘Use Ogogoro for hand sanitizer’ – Fashola

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Minister of Housing and Works, Babatunde Raji Fashola has suggested that Ogogoro, a local alcoholic drink, can be used for hand sanitizer.

Fashola in a statement via Channels TV, however, expressed displeasure that the hand sanitiser being used in Nigeria was made in China when there are available local materials to make one in the country.

He said sanitizers are made of berries and alcohol and there is a presence of wild berries in Plateau.

“The other component of it is alcohol. So, why is our ogogoro illicit,” he questioned.

While the audience burst into laughter in reaction to his question, Fashola was quick to add that, “this is an important point.

“Why is our ogogoro illicit and Gordon Gin, Rum, Schnapps are not illicit but they contain the same basic component of alcohol?

“Why are our Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and industries not producing these sanitisers for us to use in Nigeria?,” Fashola questioned further.

According to the Minister, these are opportunities for Nigerian industries and manufacturers to embrace and proffer solutions in thee trying times.