Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive

BBC is reporting that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the outlet, the Johnson has mild symptoms and will self-isolate in Downing Street, after being tested at No 10 by NHS staff.

“He was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty,” a statement said.

The statement however added that he will still be in charge of the government’s handling of the crisis.

And in his tweet, the Prime Minister said: “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.

“Together we will beat this.”

See the tweet below: