Coronavirus: Trump declares national emergency

US President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency to help handle the growing outbreak of Coronavirus.

The declaration – “two very big words”, according to Mr. Trump – allows the federal government to tap up to $50bn (£40bn) in emergency relief funds.

The move loosens regulations on the provision of healthcare and could speed up testing – the slow pace of which has drawn widespread criticism.

So far, there are 1,701 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the US, and 40 deaths.

Several US states have taken measures to stem the inflation rate, including banning large gatherings, sporting events and closing schools.

The virus originated in China last December, but Europe is now the “epicentre” of the global pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization said on Friday, as several European countries reported steep rises in infections and deaths.

Italy has recorded its highest daily toll yet – 250 over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1,266, with 17,660 infections overall.

President Trump’s travel ban on 26 European countries, which was met with anger and confusion, this week will go into effect on Friday at midnight EDT (04:00 GMT on Saturday).

The 1988 Stafford Act gives the president alone the ability to direct the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) to co-ordinate a national response to “natural catastrophes” within the US.