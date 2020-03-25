Coronavirus: Toyin Abraham sends out food items, sanitizers to the needy

The coronavirus pandemic continues to bring out the best in our humanity, and this time popular Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham, reached out to the needy to help mitigate the impact of the disease.

After embarking on awareness campaigns about the virus on social media, the light-skinned thespian decided to hit the streets with relief materials and food items tom those in dire need of it.

Her relief materials got to people at Ibadan, Ilorin, Abeokuta and other states in the southwest region.

Taking to her IG page, she wrote: “Hi guys, looking for genuine and honest people who can help me out with this. I will send you money but your account has to be functioning and these will be monitored every step of the way. Please comment below.”

Many have volunteered for the task of helping to share the materials even as fans commend her for the kind gesture.