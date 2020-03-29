Coronavirus: Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Return to U.S

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are back to the United States from Australia, since revealing their coronavirus diagnosis earlier this month.

The duo shared the message on their Twitter account on Saturday.

“Hey, Folks… We’re home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing,” wrote the actor. “Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it. Hanx.”

The pair, both 63, went public with their diagnosis on March 12 after exhibiting mild symptoms, such as chills, fatigue and a slight fever. They received treatment in an Australian hospital — Hanks was there for pre-production on Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley movie — and continued to deliver updates throughout. In an Instagram post on March 17, Hanks assured the public, “We’re all in this together. Flatten the curve.”

Check out their tweet below: