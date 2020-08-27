Coronavirus sweeps through Chelsea camp

Chelsea’s preparations ahead of the new season have been scuppered after they were hit by a coronavirus outbreak.

The Blues confirmed a number of players have contracted Covid-19 and are in quarantine to limit the threat of further spreading among the squad

Sportsmail reports that all players underwent coronavirus tests at the end of last week ahead of their planned return to pre-season training, and those infected are now in quarantine.

Before Chelsea’s players underwent their checks it emerged last week that there had been a sharp rise in cases across the league following players’ summer breaks.

Fourteen positive tests were recorded at 12 different clubs who returned to pre-season training at the start of last week, including Sheffield United, West Ham and Brighton.

Meanwhile, the Blues confirmed the signing of left back Ben Chilwell for around £50million from Leicester. And they are close to taking their summer spending spree past the £220m mark by sealing a deal for German star Kai Havertz.

