Coronavirus: ‘Stay at home’ – Sanwo-Olu tells civil servants

The Lagos State Government has declared a compulsory two weeks break for civil servants in the state.

Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said this during a live press conference on Sunday, insisting that civil servants from level one to 12 are mandated to remain in their houses for the next two weeks.

He said,

“We are shutting down almost 70 per cent of our workforce from Monday, 23rd of March 2020. We are shutting down levels 1-12 in our public service for the next 14 days.

“We know the enormity of the task at hand and we are ready for it We are working with market leaders and even public transport unions to ensure social distancing.

“Self-Isolate for at least 14 days if you are just returning to Nigeria. That would be the right thing to do.

“We must always rise to our challenges. We will win with the cooperation of Lagos residents. We have done this before, we will do it again.”

He, however, exempted “those providing essential services”.

The governor also said more isolation centres have been created in the state.

He also said facilities are also being set up at the Gbagada General Hospital and five other locations around the state where confirmed cases can be treated.

The state has confirmed 19 cases of the coronavirus.

In total, 30 cases have been confirmed across the country.