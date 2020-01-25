Coronavirus spreads to Europe

Two cases of the deadly Wuhan coronavirus have been “confirmed” in France, the first in Europe.

This was confirmed Friday by French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn.

The first case involved a patient in a hospital in the southwestern city of Bordeaux while the other was in Paris, the minister told reporters.

The SARS-like virus has claimed 26 lives since it emerged on December 31 in a market in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

As of Friday, more than 800 people have been infected across China, with 177 in serious condition. Authorities were also examining 1,072 suspected case.

The Nigerian government earlier this week issued a public health advisory on how to avoid contracting the virus.