Coronavirus: Soludo donates N10m to Anambra Fund

A former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has donated N10 million to the Anambra State COVID-19 Fund.

Announcing the donation, Soludo said it was the collective responsibility of citizens to rise up to the historic challenge of the moment and support Governor Willie Obiano in his efforts to shield the people or minimise the damages of COVID-19 scourge.

The former CBN governor hailed the collective effort by all stakeholders to defeat the virus.

“I am working hard with my foundation and friends on the finishing phase of a 120-bed hospital we are building, which will be managed by the church, as well as contribution to my party’s COVID-19 Fund. We are also mobilising resources and doing quite a lot at the community level, but you know that I don’t indulge in what I call opportunistic charity and I so I won’t talk more about these. The point is that a time like this requires everyone to do something, however little, to help”, Soludo said.

Soludo praised Governor Obiano for the comprehensive plan to combat the virus and the stimulus package to lessen the hardship of the lockdown of the state on the most vulnerable.

He also lauded the state government for training doctors, nurses, lab scientists and cleaners in the management of COVID-19 patients.

Anambra has yet to record its first case of the dreaded virus.