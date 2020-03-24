Coronavirus: Senate adjourns till April 7

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday adjourned plenary to April 7 as a preventive measure against the further spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The decision was reached after a one-hour closed-door session where the senators observed a one minute silence for the late Senator Rose Oko who passed away in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Making the announcement, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan called on the Federal Government to assist the states with funds to combat the virus chaos.

Furthermore, the SP touched on the need to set up a special fund to assist victims of COVID-19 across the country.

So far, Nigeria has recorded 41 cases of the virus which has claimed two lives.