Coronavirus: Ronaldo, family return to Italy

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his family arrived Italy on Monday night after almost two months of being marooned in his native Madiera Island in Portugal due to the Coronavirus crisis.

The Ronaldos landed in Turin Airport lare Monday and were accompanied by a huge convoy of cars signalling heavy security presence.

The Portuguese star had planned to return a day earlier but his private jet was unable to take off in Spain due to travel restrictions put in place in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

He and his family had to board the G650 Gulfstream in Madeira before enjoying a direct flight back to Turin.

Ronaldo’s return to Turin follows Juventus’ directive that all of their stars should come back after the Italian government approved clubs returning to training,

The returning stars will spend 14 days in quarantine and get tested for Coronavirus before they can join the rest of their team-mates for full first-team training.

Juventus are leading Serie A, one point ahead of Lazio, as they target a ninth consecutive Scudetto.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

