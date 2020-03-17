Coronavirus: Philippines declares state of calamity for 6 months

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, on Tuesday, placed the country under a “state of calamity” to help government units implement a lockdown aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The state of calamity, which will be in effect for six months, would allow government units to release funds and dispatch resources faster to ensure “critical, urgent and appropriate disaster response aid’’.

“And also measures in a timely manner to curtain and eliminate the threat of COVID-19.’’

The Department of Health reported 45 new cases of coronavirus infections in the Philippines, bringing to 187 the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country, with 12 deaths.

At least four of the patients have recovered.

The main Island of Luzon, home to over half of the country’s population, has been placed on a month-long lockdown, with schools, public transport and work in public and private offices suspended.

International flights will be cancelled after Thursday until mid-April. Domestic flights are already cancelled.

John Hopkins University reports that about 7100 people have died from the coronavirus pandemic so far with over 186,000 infected.