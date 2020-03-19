Coronavirus: PFN says FG ‘putting Nigerian lives at risk’

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, has accused the Federal Government of not doing enough to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic which is ravaging the world as Nigeria already has eight confirmed cases of the virus.

Speaking on the developments, the PFN chairman, Enugu State chapter, Bishop Dr Goddy Madu, said the Federal Government was yet to take drastic measures to contain the scourge.

Madu who advised the Federal government to take drastic measures to contain the scourge noted that it was time to ‘quarantine all the citizens’ and stop them from undertaking any trip to the hard-hit countries.

Madu said:

“One thing about Nigeria is that we are good at playing politics with everything, but it should not be so in a matter like this. The Federal Government closed borders against the importation of food items but opened flood gates for coronavirus.

“We expect that long ago, the Federal Government should have restricted flights from all high-risk countries, especially Europe, China and America, but it took them several weeks for that to happen. Other African countries, including our neighbour, Ghana took that step long time ago, but we are still here speaking grammar.

He added,

“To this end, we call on the Government to ‘quarantine all the citizens here’ and stop every form of entry into the country from high-risk countries. This will save us from avoidable disaster. If the government had taken necessary steps long ago, we won’t be talking about the five new cases.

He called on the citizens to intensify prayers, noting that:

“We are certain that God will bring this to an end in no distant time. This is also why we are glad that the suspected case in Enugu State turned negative; Enugu State is in the hands of God and as such our safety is in His hands.”