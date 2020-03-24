Coronavirus: PDP suspends all political activities

Nigeria’s main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday announced the immediate suspension of all activities amid the ravaging coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The former ruling party said activities suspended include congresses, rallies and other large gathering of party members across the federation.

Confirming the development, PDP National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan said in a statement that then party must put safety first in this critical time.

“This decision has become imperative in respect to the need for continuous social distancing and other health safety measures against the spread of COVID-19 in our country,” he said.

“The PDP enjoins the Federal Government to continue to review situations as they concern the fight against the spread of COVID-19 and take measures, even if stringent, to safeguard lives.”

The party had earlier decided to shut down activities at its secretariats and offices across the country – days after it received heavy flak for proceeding with its rally in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.