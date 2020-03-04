Coronavirus: Pastor sells holy oil to protect members

Controversial cleric, Bishop Daniel Obinim has claimed he has a holy oil that can protect his church members from the deadly coronavirus.

Bishop Obinim, founder and leader of the International God’s Way Church has reportedly sold Holy Oil to his church members in order to protect them from coronavirus.

According to reports, the oil is sold at GHS200 ($40) and is meant to repel the Coronavirus from its bearers.

Obinim is no stranger to controversies. He was recently spotted in a viral video producing an international passport from his shoe….not long after he claimed to have the direct phone number of God and calls him anytime he likes.

The controversial cleric said the needless widespread nature of coronavirus gives him sleepless nights as he fears that it may find its way to Ghana and as the closest Angel of his father Jesus Christ he decided to come up with the oil.

Obinim also claimed the anointing oil has been vetted and approved by the Heaven’s Division of Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and does not need any approval from any earthly government agency.