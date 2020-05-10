Coronavirus: Outrage over Premier League rapid testing

There’s widespread outrage in England after the Premier League penned a £4m deal with the Hong Kong biotechnology company Prenetics to provide coronavirus testing for players and staff, set to commence next week.

Premier League footballers are scheduled to start being tested for coronavirus on Thursday, with clubs told to expect their results in just 24 hours, sparking a furore over Project Restart.

The speed at which players can expect to receive their results has raised questions among essential workers, including those in the NHS and social care, plus anyone aged over 65 with symptoms, who are all advised to wait between 48 and 72 hours for results from the UK government’s testing scheme.

The Premier League has been put on hold since mid-March following the outbreak of the pandemic, and organisers are yet to decide on a conclusion to the league.

So far, the UK is the worst-hit European country with over 35,000 deaths from the pandemic.

