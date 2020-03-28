Coronavirus: Obasanjo donates hilltop residence for isolation centre

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday announced that his former residence at the Presidential Hilltop, Abeokuta, Ogun State has been released for use as isolation centre for victims of the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Obasanjo said the 32-room facility has been handed over to the Ogun State Government for immediate takeover.

Making the announcement, his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, said the former President was concerned about the pandemic that has brought much of the world to its knees.

He quoted Obasanjo to have said:

“I think those who can in one way or another assist in this situation should do so.”

The facility located off the Presidential Boulevard, Oke Sari, Abeokuta has a standby generator.