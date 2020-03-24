Coronavirus: Nigeria’s toll reaches 39 as Lagos confirms three new cases

In more worrying development, the Lagos State Ministry of Health confirmed three new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on Monday.

This comes with mush of the state on lockdown as the government looks to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Making the announcement, the ministry, though its official twitter handle, @LSMOH, said the first victims is a Ukrainian who arrived in the country earlier in the month, while the other two are UK-based Nigerians.

The tweet read:

“Three new #COVID19 cases confirmed in Lagos.

“The first case is a Ukrainian who arrived in Nigeria on March 15 via a vessel.

“The second case is a United Kingdom-based Nigerian, who arrived in the country in March via BA75.

“Third case a UK-based Nigerian, who arrived Lagos on March 13 via TK625.”

Pubs, hotels, schools, ministries, places of worship and recreational centres have been closed in Nigeria’s commercial capital as the virus grows.

Experts have called for early containment of the pandemic given the country’s already over-stretched health facilities.