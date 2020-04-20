Coronavirus: Nigeria’s toll hits 627 after 86 new cases

Nigeria recorded a spike in coronavirus infections after 86 new tests turned out positive on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 627.

Taking to its Twitter handle, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) also said the total number of fatalities recorded from the virus in Nigeria has increased to 21.

NCDC tweeted, “Eighty-six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported: 70 in Lagos, seven in FCT, three in Katsina, three in Akwa Ibom, one in Jigawa, one in Bauchi and one in Borno.

“As of 11:50 pm on the 19th of April, there are 627 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 170; Deaths: 21.

“One case previously reported in Kano has been transferred to Jigawa state. Therefore, the total number of confirmed cases in Kano is 36 as of the 19th of April 2020.

“The breakdown of cases by the state is Lagos- 376, FCT- 88, Kano- 36, Osun- 20, Oyo- 16, Edo- 15, Ogun- 12, Kwara- nine, Katsina- 12, Bauchi- seven, Kaduna- six, Akwa Ibom- nine, Delta- four, Ekiti- three, Ondo- three, Enugu- two, Rivers- two, Niger- two, Benue- one, Anambra- one, Borno- one and Jigawa- two.

The center earlier announced that it committed an error on Saturday by announcing a new case for Ekiti State.

“Yesterday (Saturday), we erroneously reported one new case in Ekiti. This was wrong and was caused by an error in the verification process.

“We apologize to the Government of Ekiti State for this error.

“We remain committed to improving our quality control processes, to ensure accurate and transparent reporting of cases.”