Coronavirus: Nigerian High Commission in London suspends passport processing

The Nigerian High Commission has suspended the processing of passports until further notice as a proactive measure to contain the Coronavirus outbreak.

The High Commission disclosed this in a public notice Tuesday signed by the Head of Chancery, Rose Yakowa-Okoh and published on its website.

The decision, which takes effect from Wednesday (today), is coming 24 hours after the Nigerian consulate in New York issued a similar directive.

It read,

“This proactive measure is to protect and limit exposure of both applicants and staff of the mission to the COVID-19 outbreak, which is in line with the health advisory issued by the United Kingdom Government.”

The mission advised those who urgently need to travel and require emergency travel certificates to contact the Immigration section on telephone numbers, +447495061238, +447535322077 or email, [email protected]

Applicants could also reach the consular section on phone number, +447930442416 or email, [email protected] and the head of the chancery on +447495061754 or email [email protected]

While suspending passport processing, the Nigerian consulate in New York had advised those who urgently need to obtain the Nigerian passport to call 2128502216 or email, [email protected] or [email protected]