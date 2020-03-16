Coronavirus: Nigerian embassy in US suspends passport interviews, data capture

Nigeria’s diplomatic missions in Washington, New York and Atlanta, United States, have suspended passport interviews and biometric data capture over the Coronavirus crisis.

The suspension, which takes effect from Monday, is until further notice, the missions said in separate statements Sunday.

According to the statements, the decision is part of precautionary measures to protect the “health and well-being of all passport applicants” and staff.

However, they will continue to issue Emergency Travel Certificate (ETC) to those who need to travel urgently, but through mail.

“Applicants for ETC should forward their applications by mail, attaching the relevant documents and self-addressed mailing envelope,” the Nigerian embassy in Washington said.

The consulate in Atlanta added that the ETC would be processed and mailed back to the applicants.

President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency over the disease which has shocked the world.