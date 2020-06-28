Coronavirus: Nigeria toll surpasses 24,000

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 779 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bring the total number of infections in the county to 24,077.

This was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in a tweet via its official handle Saturday night.

Saturday’s new cases was a new grim milestone for the country as it marked the highest daily increase since the health agency started reporting COVID-19 infections in February.

Lagos, the country’s epicentre for the virus, reported the highest number of cases on Saturday with 285, while Rivers state recorded 68 new cases and the FCT 60/

Other states with new cases include Edo (60), Enugu (56), Delta (47), Ebonyi (42), Oyo (41), Kaduna (19), Ogun (18), Ondo (16), Imo (12), Sokoto (11), Borno (9), Nasarawa (8), Abia (5), Gombe (5), Kebbi (5), Kano (4), Yobe (3), Ekiti (3), and Osun (2).

The NCDC said so far, a total of 8,625 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the death toll stands at 558.

